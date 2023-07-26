Paragon 28 (FNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Paragon 28 to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Paragon 28 has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.26 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. On average, analysts expect Paragon 28 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FNA opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $127,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Paragon 28 news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,129 shares in the company, valued at $540,051.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 395,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

