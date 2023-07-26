Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.98) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 675 ($8.65) to GBX 700 ($8.98) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.85) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 687.50 ($8.82).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 1.2 %

PAG opened at GBX 551 ($7.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 526.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 539.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 364.60 ($4.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 621.50 ($7.97).

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £15,420.02 ($19,771.79). 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.