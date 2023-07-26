Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 269,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PK traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

