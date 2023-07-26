Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.76-$2.12 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

