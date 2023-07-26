Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.75 million. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $21.36.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,375,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 472,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

