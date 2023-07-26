Parsons (PSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parsons has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PSN opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. Parsons has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Parsons by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

