PayPal (PYPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,734,000 after acquiring an additional 74,068 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7,494.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 34.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

