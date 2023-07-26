PayPal (PYPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.