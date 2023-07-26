PBF Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 63% compared to the typical volume of 2,492 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

PBF opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.