Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,356 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,017 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,379,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,148. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

