Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,933 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.