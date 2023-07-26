Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

