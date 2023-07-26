Permian Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,793 call options on the company. This is an increase of 287% compared to the typical volume of 2,275 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 299.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

