Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 21,600 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $65,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PVL opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

