Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 21,600 Shares

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $65,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVL opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.84%. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.