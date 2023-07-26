Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 8,232 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $24,449.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,509,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,303,838.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $65,664.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.27. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

