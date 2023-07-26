Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PVL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 238,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.27. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%.

Insider Transactions at Permianville Royalty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $65,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.