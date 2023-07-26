Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEYUF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 14,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,230. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

