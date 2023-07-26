Phillips 66 (PSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 33.8% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $436,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.3% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

