Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Michael J. Davidoff Sells 1,075 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phreesia Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.