Pivotree Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pivotree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Pivotree Stock Performance

Shares of PVT opened at C$2.31 on Tuesday. Pivotree has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.60 million. Pivotree had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 7.04%.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

