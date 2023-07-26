Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

PZA stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,078. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.06 and a 12 month high of C$15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.22. The company has a market cap of C$374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.74 million for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 76.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9504185 EPS for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

