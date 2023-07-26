PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PJT Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PJT traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 102,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $86.92.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

