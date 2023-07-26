Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 278.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAGP opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.27%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

