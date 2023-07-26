PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

