Plaza Retail REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.35 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.