Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 109.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 51,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $370.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.24%. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.