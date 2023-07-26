Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

HRMY traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 331,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,090. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

