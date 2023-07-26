Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 717,800 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717,800 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $57,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. 4,847,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

