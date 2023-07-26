Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 12,600 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,769,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 973,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 264.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after buying an additional 630,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

