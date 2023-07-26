Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,054.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 2,364,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,807. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

