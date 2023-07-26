Polaris Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Crocs makes up about 3.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $88,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.29.

Insider Activity

Crocs Price Performance

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.80. 2,404,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,928. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

