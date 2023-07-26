Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 659,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $49,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,969,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,438. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

