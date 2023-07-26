Polaris Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,307,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises 7.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.76. 430,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

