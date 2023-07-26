Polaris Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. MKS Instruments makes up approximately 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $57,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock worth $172,286,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 924,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,296. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.