Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,216 shares of company stock worth $3,974,878. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

