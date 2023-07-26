Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,649 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 3,816.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 19,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. BGSF, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $16.02.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $75.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is -93.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

