Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 725.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $3,085,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 89.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

BBSI traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.06. 12,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

