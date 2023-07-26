Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $216.49 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,316 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 8.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $216,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $391.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.64.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

