Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,694.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cory T. Newsom bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $82,355.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,319.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,335 shares of company stock worth $126,041. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. 47,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $448.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPFI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

