Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 146,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,935. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $860.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,150 shares of company stock worth $53,660. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.