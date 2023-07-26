Polaris Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,603,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $32,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

