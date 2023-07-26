Polaris Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127,250 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $43,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.84. 290,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,188. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $1,834,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $1,834,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,874 shares of company stock valued at $10,870,594 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

