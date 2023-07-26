Polaris Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $132,599,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10,960.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,473,000 after purchasing an additional 355,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSL traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.40. The stock had a trading volume of 567,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,731. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

