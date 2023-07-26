Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,800 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 144,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 429,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,992. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $862.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

