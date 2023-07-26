Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,400 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 31.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 63,808 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth $267,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine H. H Camp bought 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine H. H. Camp purchased 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $47,354.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine H. H. Camp purchased 5,857 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at $190,247.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,501 shares of company stock valued at $152,393 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 255,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,193. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

