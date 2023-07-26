Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

