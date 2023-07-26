Polaris Capital Management LLC Raises Position in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 5,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,185. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

