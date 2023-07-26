Polaris Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 918,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,900 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $54,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after buying an additional 454,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

