Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,490,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NEE traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,183,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,255. The stock has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

