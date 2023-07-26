Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EEFT traded down $23.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.53. 3,498,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,004. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

